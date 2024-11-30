The Satyadev starrer Telugu action film Zebra has been going steady at the box office but has overall witnessed a dismal run. The movie has entered 3 crores on its eight day. Let us look at its box office performance on the 8th day.

Zebra Box Office Day 8

On its 8th day, the movie saw a slight rise from its previous day’s collection. As per the updated numbers in Sacnilk, the Satyadev starrer earned around 25 lakhs, whereas it had amassed 28 lakhs on its 7th day. The movie had opened to a dismal 4 lakhs, and the collections only saw a slight increase on the second day, wherein the film had earned 66 lakhs. Since its release, the movie remains below the 1 crore mark when it comes to its day-wise collections. The film goes steady but it was definitely expected to perform better, given the positive response from the critics and the masses. It has managed to enter 3 crores on its 8th day. The film’s total India net collection comes to 3.13 crore. By the looks of it, the film might wrap up below 4 crores.

The Satyadev starrer also faced a tough competition from movies like Amaran, Bagheera, KA, and Lucky Baskhar. While the exact budget of the film is not known, it is said to be mounted on a fairly good scale. If this is true, then with the given collections, the film has witnessed an extremely disappointing box office performance. The film might also see its OTT release soon, given a poor box office run. It might get a better response in the digital space. Zebra joins Satyadev’s earlier string of flops like Krishnamma, Godfather, Godse, and Gurthunda Seethakalam including the Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu.

About The Film

Apart from Satyadev, Zebra also stars Dhananjaya, Sathyaraj, Priya Bhavnani Shankar, and Amrutha Iyengar in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Eashvar Karthic. At the same time, the music has been composed by Ravi Basrur.

