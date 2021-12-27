Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Jersey. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a Hindi remake of Nani’s blockbuster Telugu hit by the same name. The team has now come to The Kapil Sharma Show and the host has a hilarious reaction to Shahid’s kisses in the film with Mrunal and also involves his wife Mira Rajput in the convo. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Kapil teases Shahid and asks that he often gives oxygen to his co-stars in the films with ‘respiratory therapy.’

Advertisement

Kapil Sharma said in Hindi, “This social work that you do sometimes, do you do it with passion or is it written in the script?” Replying to him Shahid Kapoor said, “Physically, I do it with my mouth but you know, I need to add a little passion too.”

Kapil Sharma then adds and asks Shahid Kapoor that if her Maldives trip to wife Mira Rajput was a ‘compensation’ for all the kisses with Mrunal Thakur in Jersey.

Shahid couldn’t stop laughing and replied, “But this is gradually happening. I think that now, she also wishes… You know, the film that I am doing now has no heroine. I think she wishes that I don’t even get a scene with a girl, I should do male-oriented films where there is one man and it’s all about his story.”

Upon listening to Shahid Kapoor’s reply, the audience bursts into laughter.

Jersey releases on December 31st, 2021. Fans are really excited to see Shahid stepping into Nani’s shoes.

What are your thoughts on Shahid’s fun banter with host Kapil Sharma? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Takes A Dig At Alia Bhatt Over Beau Ranbir Kapoor: “RRR Ki Kahani Suni Thi Ya Khali ‘R’ Sunke Haa Kar Dia Tha?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube