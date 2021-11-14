Krushna Abhishek never runs out of jokes when it comes to setting The Kapil Sharma Show on fire. The latest to come out of his jokes’ stock is a funny dig at his feud with ‘Mama’ Govinda and wife Kashmera Shah. Below is all you need to know.

When Govinda along with his wife Sunita Ahuja graced TKSS and Krushna decided not to shoot for the episode, we thought he won’t be uttering a word about his family matter on national television. However, seems like things aren’t going to stop anytime soon.

Yesterday, Bunty Aur Babli 2 team appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. Decoding the logic of the film’s title, Krushna Abhishek as Sapna, explained that the film had two Buntys and Bablis. He further added, “Mereko film industry ka sab pata rehta hai, meri poori family film industry mein hai. Woh alag baat hai aaj kal main family mein nahi hoon (I know everything about the film industry, my whole family is a part of it. It is a different story that I am not a part of my family nowadays), ” making fun of his family matter with Govinda and his wife.

As we all know, Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah is always at loggerheads with Chi Chi’s wife Sunita. Krushna didn’t miss a chance to even troll his own wife.

In his character of Sapna, Krushna, “Agar mere bhai ne Naseeruddin Shah se shaadi ki hoti toh zyada khush rehta woh (Krushna should have married Naseeruddin Shah, he would have been happier).”

It will be interesting to see if Govinda or his wife Sunita reacts to Krushna Abhishek’s funny dig. Also, stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

