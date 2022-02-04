Bigg Boss 15 recently came to an end and we saw actress Tejasswi Prakash take home the coveted trophy along with prize money of Rs 40 Lakh. The show saw Pratik Sehajpal named the show’s first runners-up while Karan Kundrra came in third. We asked ex Bigg Boss contestants Paras Chhabra & Mahira Khan what they thought of the winners.

While promoting their recent single Jinna Royi Aan, we asked the Bigg Boss 13 contestants what they about Tejasswi winning the title. They also addressed the controversy of her being crowned the winner as she’s the channel’s face by bagging Naagin 6. Read on to know all they had to say.

Clarifying that they weren’t full time viewers of Bigg Boss 15, Paras Chhabra said, “Iss baar humne Bigg Boss 15 dhekha nahi. Mai starting mein thoda bahot dhek raha tha kyuki mujhe aisa lag raha tha ke itne good looking ladke aaye hai, saare abs wale ladke aaye hai. Aur ladkiya bhi aayi hai. Young, young log aaye hai. Aur mai Mahira Sharma se bol raha tha ki, ‘You know, young aaye sare ke sare season bahot hit hone wala hai.’ She was like dhekhte hai mujhe lagta toh nahi hai.”

While Paras Chhabra jokingly added that Mahira Sharma had no hopes from the season, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant said, “Maine yeh nahi kaha tha, maine kaha – aise kuch bhi nahi.” Stating that two of his friends – Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were on the show, the Jinna Royi Aan actor said, “Mujhe aise lag raha tha ki shayad Karan Kundrra jeetega, par Teja jeeti. Woh bhi meri friend hai so I’m very happy for her. Mujhe yeh nahi malum ki kon jeetna chahiye tha, pratik (Sehajpal) jeetna chahiye tha, Tejasswi jeetna chahiye tha ya Karan – being their friend I wanted either Tejas or Karan to win.”

When probed if he think Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15 because she bagged Colors’ Naagin 6, Paras Chhabra said, “Mahira Sharma immediately responded by asking, “What do you think?” Sharing his thoughts on the issue, Paras Chhabra said, “Log toh bahot kuch bolte hai, Log toh pehle yeh bhi bolte the ki Colors ka face hai toh jeetha hai. Ab jeethne ke baad koi Colors ka face bana toh that is a different thing na all together?! You can’t comment on that ki Colors ka face ban gaya toh iss wajeh se woh jeethi hai.”

He continued, “Pehle toh yeh sunne mein aata tha ki koi Colors ka face hai toh wohi jeetai hai. Apne time pe maine yeh bhi sunna tha ki ‘Siddharth Shukla jeetha cause he was Colors’ face. Paras ne bag uthaya cause he was Viacom Splitsvilla ka winner.’ Mai bola, ‘Aisa kuch nahi hua. Woh toh bag maine utha liya toh mera ho gaya nahi toh koi aur utha leta toh uska ho jata.’ Yeh reality shows hai aur ispe controversies bahot hoti hai. Bahot se muhh hote hai bolne wale, hum kon hote hai judge karne wale.”

Sharing her viesws on the same, Mahira Sharma added, “Jitne muhh hote hai utne baatein hote hai. Mera though kissi aur cheez par kuch aur hoga iska kuch aur, toh hum uska perception change nahi kar sakte. Jisko aachi lagi woh khush hoga aur jisko aachi nahi lagi woh dhukhhi hoga. Perception toh logo ne banane hi hai, har koi cheez pasand aa jaye iss desh mein har kissiko woh ho nahi sakta.”

Paras Chhabra added that this is a norm when it comes to Bigg Boss of fans wanting the runners-up to win the show in place of the winner. Mahira signed off by adding, “Jiski kismaat mein joh likhi hai na, woh uski kismaat mein likhi hai – woh chahiye aachi ho ya buri, woh uski hai toh uski hai.”

