The Bigg Boss 15 grand finale was held on Sunday and it saw actress Tejasswi Prakash crowned as the winner and given a cash prize of Rs 40 Lakh. While Pratik Sehajpal came second followed by Karan Kundrra in the third spot, choreographer Nishant Bhat took home Rs 10 Lakh – from the winner’s amount, and became the show’s third runner-up.

In an exclusive chat with Koimoi, the dancer opened up about several things including the reason behind him opting to pick up the suitcase brought by former winners during the grand finale. While his decision left his fellow housemates Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash shocked, the BB OTT finalist revealed it was his strategical move. Here’s what he said.

On being asked the reason behind taking the Rs 10 lakh bag offered by former Bigg Boss winners, Nishant Bhat said, “Strategy actually. Iss pure Bigg Boss ke journey mein maine jab bhi kuch ki hai na, maine dil, dimaag mein joh pehli cheez aati hai woh ki hai.” The Bigg Boss 15 finalist continued, “Of course, sabko pata hai ki maine season mein teen paanch thoda zyada hi kar liya hai. Kafi saare strategies banaye hai, idhar ke udhar. Toh end mein mujhe tha ki agar meri journey… mujhe eliminate hona nahi tha iss ghar se.”

Nishant Bhatt added, “Main chahta tha ke main aaya hoon apne dam pe, toh main jaaun bhi apne terms pe iss show se. I was not ok if Bigg Boss said, ‘Nishant, apka safar idhar tak khatam hota hai.’ Mujhe kabhi sunna nahi tha.” This Bigg Boss 15 housemate further stated that from being the first runner-up in Bigg Boss OTT to the third runner-up in BB15, he has never been eliminated from the controversial house. His actual words being, “Mai Bigg Boss ke ghar se kabhi eliminate nahi hua hu.”

He added, “Iss particular point pe mujhe laga ki 6 ex-contestants aaye hai tumhe receive karne, 10 lakh ki amount hai toh. Winning ke liye mera pehle se itna tha nahi. Show mai bhi maine kafi baar kaha hai show agar Pratik bhi jeet jaye toh, ya koi bhi jeet jaye toh mujhe koi problem nahi thi. Mujhe meri journey memorable karni thi, toh wohi tha. Mera yeh bhi tha ki season 15 mein agarkoi suitcase utha ke le jaye toh who Nishant apna teen paanch karke leke gaya hai.”

He concluded saying, “Uss particular point pe mujhe joh sahi laga maine kiya. Aur jab Salman sir ne kaha ki ‘Nishant it was a right decision,’ I was like mera decision sahi tha. Toh chit bhi meri, pad bhi meri – uss hisaab se, winner ke amount se 10 lakh bhi nikal gaye – toh aur kya chahiye.”

Do you think Nishant Bhat played smartly by taking the bag and leaving the show on his own term? Let us know in the comments below.

