Karan Kundrra who made his acting debut by playing the lead role in the 2009 serial Kitani Mohabbat Hai, is now one of the leading stars of the Indian television industry. The actor has garnered more fame and attention after participating in the most loved reality show, Bigg Boss 15.

Advertisement

Well, it looks like Karan has now set his eyes on the bigger picture, as according to the latest rumours, the actor is all ready to enter the Bollywood industry.

Advertisement

Yes, you have heard that right! Karan Kundrra is now planning to enter the Bollywood industry. As per a few reports, the television actor has been apparently meeting producers and studio heads to bag a role in either Bollywood or Punjabi film industry. It is also been said that the actor has already signed for a role in a big movie.

Also, while exclusively talking to us about his career plans recently, Karan Kundrra said, “I’ve no idea, abhi 2 din hi hue hai. Abhi shanti yahi hai ki subah subah utho toh gaane nahi baj rahe hai. I am basically resting and spending time with my family, realising things about Tejasswi and vice versa.”

Karan further went on and said, “I’m enjoying this moment. I went out yesterday and my car was surrounded by 24-25 people. I am absorbing whatever is going on. Now I will plan what I’m going to do and where I will take my career from here.”

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra is currently enjoying spending time with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. The duo hit it off on Bigg Boss 15 and are now completely head over heels for each other. Before this, Karan was in a serious relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Anusha Dandekar. However, after three-and-a-half years of relationship, both of them called it quits in 2020.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Is Worried About Sunil Grover Post News Of Heart Attack: “I Had Sent Him A Message But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube