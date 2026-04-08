Allu Arjun is currently the talk of the town because of his upcoming film with Atlee. Titled Raaka, this epic collaboration is keeping everyone excited with the first look that has been dropped on the superstar’s birthday. But another reason to rejoice is the re-release of his cult classic Race Gurram. The film has met with a decent response at the ticket window with its pre-release buzz.

Despite being one of the most loved commercial entertainers in Allu Arjun’s career, the film has failed to enter the Top 10 pre-sales of Telugu re-releases on BookMyShow. As per the final advance sales report, the action comedy stayed below Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan’s biggies.

Race Gurram Re-Release Box Office Pre-Sales

Race Gurram managed to sell 37K tickets on BMS in advance. While this is a decent number in isolation, it falls significantly short when compared to the massive re-release waves created by other Telugu re-releases.

The film missed the Top 10 list by a notable margin and even failed to beat the 38K tickets sold by the second re-release of Mahesh Babu‘s Businessman. Allu Arjun’s film faced a massive 42% shortfall, keeping it away from the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Telugu re-release.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales for Telugu re-releases on BMS.

Baahubali: The Epic: 358K Khaleja: 193K Gabbar Singh: 175K Murari (i): 166K Businessman (i): 145K Athadu (i): 111K Arya 2: 103K Salaar: 102K SVSC: 78K Indra: 64K

While it couldn’t breach the Top 10, Allu Arjun’s action comedy did manage to outpace some other notable re-releases, including Prabhas‘s Varsham and Mr. Perfect, both of which registered around 33K ticket pre-sales.

Helmed by Surender Reddy and also starring Shruti Haasan, the official synopsis of Race Gurram says, “Two brothers have two different approaches to life. While one brother follows rules and regulations, the other does things his own way.” The film is rated 7.3 on IMDb and streams on Sun NXT and SonyLiv.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Still 200 Crore+ Away From Pushpa 2, Can It Become The Highest-Grossing Indian Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News