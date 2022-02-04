TV actress Divya Aggarwal, who is well known for her appearance in Ragini MMS: Returns 2 and her participation in MTV Splitsvilla 10 and winner of Ace of Space 1, bagged Bigg Boss OTT season 1 title last year. Her romance with Varun Soon also became the talk of the town.

The two are quite popular on social media. While the two are now living together, their love story began when they were a part of the show Ace Of Space Season 1 (2018). However, they kept it under wraps until wining the Karan Johar hosted reality show. Now the actress opens up on her marriage plans.

During a conversation with ETimes, Divya Aggarwal revealed that they are currently focusing on fulfilling their dreams and doing good work. She said, “So, once and for all, I know many of you are excited when you see us together. Not only you all, but even our families are also like, “Abhi kya hai, kar lo shaadi” I know it is something you and we all are waiting for. Varun and I are waiting for it. But we love to plan a bit when it comes to these kind of decisions. But the planning we are looking at right now, we don’t see it happening too soon. It will happen. I won’t stay quiet. I will be running around everywhere.”

The actress also spoke about the year 2022. She said, “I have realised with time that it is not the New Year that you have to think ke iss saal me ye karna hai. For me, it is a routine that if I have planned something, it has to go on. Something that is more constant and genuinely helping people. Rest, I have to keep working harder, take care of my health.”

Divya Aggarwal is also quite active on social media. When asked about social media trolls, she said, “Be it social media, reality show, it becomes very easy for me to post things without giving a second thought. It is organic. This is not confidence but the truth that no matter what you do, 50% of people will like, 50% won’t. No matter how good you are, they won’t like you. So I don’t care. If I start listening to people and get affected, I would never be able to live my life.”

