Sara Ali Khan often wins the internet with her quirky and fun-loving posts on social media. She is quite active on Instagram, keeping her followers engaged with special segments like Sara Ki Shayari and Namaste Darshako. In a recent QnA session, Sara had posted a clip of the ‘worst prank’ she ever played on someone and looks like the netizens are not very happy with it. As the video went viral on Friday, several people called the actor out for pulling off such a ‘cruel’ prank.

For the unversed, Sara was last seen in the romantic-drama movie Atrangi Re, where her performance was highly appreciated by the audience. She played the layered character Rinku Sooryavanshi in the movie, sharing screen space with ace actors like Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. In the year 2022, Sara is working on a series of movies including Luka Chuppi 2 and Nakhrewali.

In the interactive question and answer session held by Sara Ali Khan on Thursday, she discussed a variety of topics including fitness tips and coffee love. In a part of the session, Sara was asked about the worst prank she has ever played and as a response, Sara posted a short video.

In the beginning of the clip, Sara Ali Khan was seen posing with her spot girl Jharu, next to a pool while donning a plain white bikini set. Jharu, on the other hand, was dressed in a traditional black kurta, clearly unprepared to jump into the water. Without a warning, Sara is seen pushing the lady into the pool, taking her by utter surprise. Jharu even tried to hold on to Sara before falling off, making it clear that she wasn’t expecting it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

The video seems to have upset a lot of people as they felt that Sara Ali Khan’s prank was simply cruel and uncalled for. Here’s a look at a few reactions.

“Sorry ye prank NH h ye batmizi h”, a netizen wrote

“Bro!! This isn’t funny! 🙄”, another comment read

Another netizen wrote, “Did not expect this from Sara”

An Instagram user also got rude while calling out her actions and said, “That’s sh*t behaviour btw”

