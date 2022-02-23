Saroj Khan was undoubtedly one of the most celebrated choreographers of Bollywood who left a deep impact on the industry over the years. She passed away in July 2020 when the nation was still under lockdown due to the pandemic. A few years before her demise, actor Shah Rukh Khan had opened up on the rapport he shares with Sarojji and how she would often guide him whenever possible.

For the unversed, Sarojji was a dance legend who has delivered several hits during her time like Ek Do Teen and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, amongst others. She was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on June 24th after she complained about having breathing issues. Her death was mourned by millions as fans flooded social media platforms with tributes and condolence messages.

In the year 2018, actor Shah Rukh Khan had opened up about the close bond he shared with Saroj Khan as they worked together in several Bollywood movies in the late 1990s and early 2000s. In an interview with The Telegraph, SRK highlighted how he was once slapped by the choreographer for something he said.

“I remember, in my early days, I was after working with Sarojji. In those days, I would work three shifts and would be like this (leans back on his chair and sticks his tongue out),” Shah Rukh Khan said.

Continuing the story, SRK said, “I told her, ‘Sarojji, itna kaam hai, thak gaya hoon (Sarojji, I am too tired, there is too much work)’. She would be very motherly towards me and she slapped me on the cheek, pyaar se (lovingly), and said, ‘Kabhi yeh mat kehna ki zyada kaam hai’ (Never complain about having too much work). In this area of work, there is never too much work. I just feel fortunate that I have so much to choose from. So, no pressure.”

