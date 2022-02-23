Gangubai Kathiwadi has been making headlines every now and then. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film stars Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role and is the most anticipated film of the year 2022. The film is based on the life of Gangubai who was a brothel worker who later turned into a mafia. Her family now has a problem with the storyline of the film and in a recent interview, her granddaughter Bharti Sonawane has lashed out at SLB. Scroll below to read the scoop.

A while ago, Gangubai’s adopted son Babu Ravji Shah filed a case in the Bombay high court against the makers of the film as it is derogatory towards his late mother. Besides his complaint, there are also other complaints registered against SLB by Maharashtra MLA Amin Patel and Kamathipura resident Shraddha Surve as reported by ANI.

Now in a conversation with ETimes, Gangubai’s granddaughter Bharti Sonawane has opened up on Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and said, “I want to ask him to imagine any mother in the same perspective as he has used to portray my grandmother in the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. How is it justified? This is defamation and I won’t tolerate this. She was my grandmother. It wasn’t her mistake that she stayed in Kamathipura. Different types of people stay in Kamathipura. So, are all women from Kamathipura prostitutes? He has defamed our name. We are not able to show our faces to anyone. Our relatives and peers ask us, “Aisi thi kya aapki Nani?”

Further speaking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bharti Sonawane continued and added, “She used to hang out and interact with policemen on a daily basis. She wasn’t a prostitute as shown in the film.”

What are your thoughts on Gangubai’s granddaughter lashing out at Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the derogatory portrayal of her grandmother in her film? Tell us in the space below.

