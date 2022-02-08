Arjun Kapoor is one of the talented actors in Bollywood who has given some amazing films like Finding Fanny, 2 States, Ki & Ka, and Ishaqzade to name a few. He once opened up about his relationship with his father Boney Kapoor after he left his mother for Sridevi.

Back in 2018, when the legendary actress passed away, Half Girlfriend actor stood by his father and his half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor in their hour of grief. He also revealed how he will never be fine with his father leaving his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor for the late actress. But the difference did not come in their father-son relationship.

During a conversation with Film Companion last year, Arjun Kapoor finally revealed how his own relationship hit high and low. This experience led him to understand that people grow out of love and fall for someone else gradually. Nevertheless, he will never be fine with Boney Kapoor leaving his mom Mona Shourie Kapoor to be with Sridevi but he understands it.

Kapoor said, “I can’t say I’m okay with what my father did, because as a child I felt the repercussions, but I understand it. I can’t say ‘theek hai, hota hai (It’s fine, this happens)’, because I will always wonder. But when I rationalise it as an older person who’s dealing with his own relationship’s highs and lows, you understand.”

Arjun Kapoor stood by his father and his half-sister as that is what his mother would have expected him to do. He also said he cannot be questioning the choices of someone but he cannot do away with what he experienced as a child because of those choices.

Kapoor said, “My mother’s upbringing came in my head. She would’ve told me to be by my father’s side regardless of what obstacles we face, because of a choice he made where he fell in love. And I respect my father for falling in love again. Because love is complex. And we would be silly and churlish sitting here in 2021 saying that you only fall in love once. It’s very Bollywood-ised. Love is complex, love is complicated, love isn’t always about being in love.”

