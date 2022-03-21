Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is releasing his new music video ‘Ishq Nahi Karte’ on his birthday, March 24. The poster of the song is out.

Produced by Raj Jaiswal under DRJ Records, the song is written by Jaani and B Praak has lent his voice. The song is also composed by Jaani and B Praak.

“I’m very excited for this one and the fans’ response brought so much positivity for me. I can’t wait to give this as my birthday gift to my fans”, said Emraan.

The music video is shot by B2gether Pros in UAE. It also features actress Sahher Bambba who will be seen romancing the actor on-screen. The teaser of the song will be out on March 21.

Emraan Hashmi was previously in the news when his upcoming film ‘Selfiee’ with Akshay Kumar made the announcement of the film through a special teaser on Wednesday.

The film is the Hindi remake of 2019 Malayalam film ‘Driving License’, directed by Lal Jr, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Akshay took to his instagram to share the teaser, which starts off with him playing a bulbul tarang before it jumps into a celebratory mood replete with colours, song and dance featuring Emraan as well.

Akshay wrote in the caption, “Presenting #Selfiee, a journey that will drive you towards loads of entertainment, laughter & emotions. Shooting begins soon!”

‘Selfiee’ will be backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and helmed by ‘Jugg Jugg Jeeyo’ director Raj Mehta. The film, which will soon go on floors, will also mark Prithviraj Sukumaran and Magic Frames’ debut in Hindi cinema production.

