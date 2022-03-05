Actress Sahher Bambba has signed on two major music videos this year, One being a B-Praak song with Emraan Hashmi, and the other one being a collaboration with the playback singer Dhvani Bhanushali.

The titles of the two songs are still under wraps.

Commenting on the two projects Sahher said, ‘I am beyond thrilled for both of these amazing opportunities in the music space this year. Being associated with such noted and respectable names like B-Praak and Dhvani Bhanushali is a huge achievement for any newcomer and I consider myself to be extremely lucky to have gotten these wonderful opportunities.”

She additionally said that it’s a dream come true for her to perform alongside Emraan, who is known for his hit musical streak, “Not to forget, starring opposite the undisputed king of Bollywood’s music universe, Emraan Hashmi in one of them is like a dream come true as I have been a huge fan of all his songs growing up and I can’t recall even one song that featured him which wasn’t a chart-buster. Look forward to maintaining this streak with both my songs!”

Sahher was last seen in rom-com series ‘Dil Bekaraar’ which was based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel ‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls’.

Previously Sahher Bambba had opened up about working with Emraan Hashmi: “Emraan Hashmi is the hit machine when it comes to songs. I don’t think there’s any actor in our industry who has a better record than Emraan sir in this respect. His latest chartbuster ‘Lutt Gaye’ is still on the top of every playlist and it also happens to be one of my recent favourites too! Same goes for B. Praak.”

“Shershah‘s music had an instant connect with the audience and the credit goes to the maker. For this song, I have full faith in the kind of music and product that we are planning to bring to the table, and I am sure that it will strike the right chords with the audience.”

Sahher Bambba debuted in 2019’s romantic drama ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ and later went on to star in two major OTT webshows.

