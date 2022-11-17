In a platter full of rom-coms, action dramas and thrillers, we all love a few superhero movies, be it Marvel or DC. However, recently Marvel released its new movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and once it regained its glory and sat on the throne of success. Amidst all of these, Quentin Tarantino has been talking about whether he would ever work for a Marvel movie or not, and even if he does, which one it will be. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Hollywood’s one of the most celebrated filmmakers Tarantino is famously known for his movies like Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Django Unchained, Kill Bill and others.

While speaking at a promotional event for his book Cinema Speculation, as mentioned in a Comic Book report, Quentin Tarantino opened up about whether he would like to direct a Marvel movie. Talking about it, the director shared that in a far-far future, if he ever makes a Marvel movie, it will be Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For the unversed, this was a war comic featuring Nick Fury and his band of heroes.

Marvel fans might remember that Howling Commandos had once appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger, where Samuel L Jackson played Nick Fury’s character and made it iconic. He has also been featured in many Quentin Tarantino movies. However, even if there’s a connection, Tarantino will never direct a Marvel movie. He had shared with Los Angeles Times, “You have to be a hired hand to do those things. I’m not a hired hand. I’m not looking for a job.”

In Quentin Tarantino’s early career, his movies have often been linked to comic books like Luke Cage, Silver Surfers, and others. While talking about it, he had said in a 2016 interview with Yahoo, “I love the way the character was presented so much in the ’70s. I’m not really that open to a rethinking on who he was. I just think that first issue, that origin issue … was so good, and it was really Marvel’s attempt to try to do a blacksploitation movie vibe as one of their superhero comics. And I thought they nailed it. Absolutely nailed it. So, just take that Issue 1 and put it in script form and do that. The Luke Cage: Hero for Hire era … that’s the era.”

What do you think? Will Quentin Tarantino ever make a Marvel movie? Let us know in the comments!

