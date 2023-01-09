Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 (Dead Men Tell No Tales) received mixed reactions upon its big release in 2017. It was made on a budget of $230 million but earned 3.5X the amount at the worldwide box office. But did you know? The fantasy film struggled a lot during production as Johnny Depp was going through his ugly divorce from his ex-wife Amber Heard. Scroll below for more details.

Johnny and Amber tied the knot in 2015 after dating for a few years. Within a year, the actress filed for divorce and gained a restraining order against her then-husband. In addition, she accused him of domestic violence.

As per a report by the Fandomwire via a YouTube video, Johnny Depp was quite tardy on Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 sets which led to major delays on sets. “The movie was made when Johnny Depp and his wife Amber Heard were going through a contentious divorce. His constant tardiness affected the schedule to the point where the set frequently came to a stop for hours,” revealed a source close to the development.

In order to find a solution to the problem, Disney had to hire an assistant who would inform the crew when Johnny Depp would wake up. The source added, “It grew so bad that a production assistant was employed solely to stand outside of Depp’s home and herald his awakening when they noticed the lights inside turned on!”

It isn’t hidden that Johnny Depp’s alleged arrogant behaviour and unprofessionalism remain one of the major reasons why he was removed from the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise. The actor however claimed that Amber Heard’s allegations against him made him lose the biggie.

