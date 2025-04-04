Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar is currently the only big Hindi release at the ticket windows. The action thriller showcased good growth during the initial three days. Amid the mixed reviews, the downward trend began on Wednesday, with another drop on day 5. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Mid-week blues hit hard!

After the Eid holiday, Sikandar stayed in the double-digit score, adding 11.74 crores to its kitty on Wednesday. On day 5, it witnessed a 40% drop in box office collections as it minted 7.02 crores. The mid-week blues have hit hard, and it now becomes crucial for Salman Khan starrer to hold its fort.

AR Murugadoss‘ directorial needs to maintain a good momentum today and rake in at least 5 crore+. Tomorrow, the second weekend magic will begin, which is expected to boost the box office collections.

Take a look at the daily box office breakdown of Sikandar below:

Day 1- 30.06 crores

Day 2- 33.36 crores

Day 3- 23.02 crores

Day 4- 11.74 crores

Day 5: 7.02 crores

Total: 105.20 crores

3rd Bollywood movie of 2025 to enter 100 crore club!

Sikandar is now the third 100 crore grosser of Bollywood in 2025 after Chhaava and Sky Force. It now aims to surpass the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar‘s film, which garnered 134.93 crores at the Indian box office. With around 30 crores more in the kitty, it will become the second-highest grossing film of 2025 in the Hindi belt.

Budget Recovery

Salman Khan starrer is reportedly mounted on a staggering budget of 200 crores. It has recovered 52.59% of its cost and, hopefully, will get much closer to the breakeven stage by the end of the second weekend.

