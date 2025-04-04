Kesari Chapter 2: 'Bhagat Singh' Ajay Devgn & Vicky Kaushal Aka Sardar Udham Singh Cheer Out Loud For Akshay Kumar & Team!

The trailer of the Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2 has been winning several laurels ever since it was released yesterday (April 3). The movie showcases the untold story of the horrifying Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Now, actors Ajay Devgn and Vicky Kaushal have given a huge thumbs up to the riveting trailer. However, their filmography also has an emotional connection to the tragic incident.

Talking about the same, Ajay Devgn took to his social media handle to share the trailer of Kesari Chapter 2. His message was also an unmissable reference to his portrayal of the legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in the 2002 film, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. He wrote, “Bhagat Singh’s battle was on the streets, this one was in the courtroom- both changed history. Kesari Chapter 2, trailer out now. Wishing my buddy AK all the very best along with the entire team- it’s looking outstanding! In cinemas, April 18, worldwide.”

Bhagat Singh’s battle was on the streets, this one was in the courtroom—both changed history. Kesari Chapter 2, trailer out now. Wishing my buddy AK all the very best along with the entire team – it’s looking outstanding! In cinemas April 18, worldwide.@akshaykumar… pic.twitter.com/L8YA59SESW — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 3, 2025

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram stories to share the trailer of Kesari Chapter 2. He captioned the same stating, “Absolutely brilliant trailer! Can’t wait to watch it on the big screen. #KesariChapter2.” For the unversed, Vicky played Sardar Udham Singh in the 2021 film Sardar Udham. Sardar Udham Singh was the brave freedom fighter responsible for the assassination of General Dyer who was the brainchild behind the brutal Jallianwala Bhagh massacre. Take a look at the screenshot from the actor’s post.

Talking about the soul-stirring trailer of Kesari Chapter 2, it shows lawyer C Sankaran Nair’s grit, courage and determination to lock horns with the British empire. Akshay Kumar as Nair, R. Madhavan as Neville Mckinley and Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill have been garnering a lot of applause for their performances in the trailer. The film has been directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari.

Kesari Chapter 2 has been presented by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective. The film is co-produced by Marijke deSouza, Somen Mishra, and Vedant Baali, while it has been penned by Karan Singh Tyagi and Amritpal Singh Bindra. It will hit theatres on April 18, 2025.

