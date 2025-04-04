Legendary actor Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87 on Friday (April 4). According to a news report in ANI, he died at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital at 4:03 am. The actor was known to be a flag-bearer of soul-stirring patriotic films in Hindi cinema.

Manoj Kumar’s mortal remains will now be kept in his Juhu home so that his friends from the industry, along with the fans, can pay their last respects. The cremation will reportedly take place on Saturday (April 5). The report further stated that the cause of his death was cardiogenic shock caused by acute myocardial infarction, which means a heart attack.

The reports furthermore mentioned that the Roti Kapada Aur Makaan actor was battling issues from a decompensated liver cirrhosis in the past few months which had resulted in several health problems for him. Manoj Kumar was admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025, after he started experiencing some severe health issues.

Some members of the film fraternity also took to their social media to mourn his loss. Akshay Kumar wrote, “I grew up learning from him that there’s no emotion like love and pride for our country. And if we actors won’t take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person, and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti (sic).”

I grew up learning from him that there’s no emotion like love and pride for our country. And if we actors won’t take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person, and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sr8U4Wkqgq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 4, 2025

While The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri stated, “India’s first truly original and committed Indic filmmaker, Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Shri Manoj Kumar ji, left us today.A proud nationalist. A staunch Hindu at heart. A visionary director who gave Indian cinema a new grammar — of song picturisation, of meaningful lyrics, of cinema that didn’t just entertain but remembered to belong. He made patriotism cinematic, without noise. He made nationalism poetic without apology. In a time of borrowed voices and secondhand aesthetics, he dared to be rooted. Patriots and artists like him never die. They simply transcend — into memory, into celluloid, into the nation’s heartbeat (sic).”

Fashion director Madhur Bhandarkar recalled how his movies inspired national pride and said, “I am saddened by the passing of the legendary actor & filmmaker, Manoj Kumar Sir, I had the privilege of interacting with him at many occasions, and he was truly an icon of Indian cinema. His storytelling & song picturizations in his films inspired national pride and will resonate for generations. My deepest condolences to his family members & admirers (sic).”

Aamir Khan shared a statement that said, “Manoj Kumar was not just an actor, and film-maker, he was an institution. I have learnt so much watching his films. His films were often based on important social themes which brought him really close to the common man. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Manoj Bajpayee furthermore wrote, “With the loss of Manoj Kumar Sahab, we bid farewell to a pillar of Hindi cinema. His art celebrated the spirit of India like no other. Deepest condolences to his family and countless admirers. #ManojKumar.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a tribute for Manoj Kumar and said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji’s works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji’s works ignited a spirit of national pride and will… pic.twitter.com/f8pYqOxol3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2025

Talking about the actor’s glorious legacy, he was particularly known for starring in patriotic movies. This resulted in him getting the name ‘Bharat Kumar’. Some of his iconic films include Yaadgar, Kalyug Aur Ramayan, Patthar Ke Sanam, Purab Aur Paschim, Kranti Grahasti, Aadmi, Anita, and many more. He was born on July 24, 1937 in Amritsar, Punjab. He was originally named Harikishan Goswami.

He made his debut in Hindi cinema in the year 1957 with the film Fashion. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. However, it was the 1961 film Kanch Ki Gudiya which catapulted him into the main league. His thriller film Gumnaam which was released in 1965 which became one of the highest-grossing films of that year. He also earned several laurels for portraying the legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in the 1965 film Shaheed. He is survived by his wife Shashi Goswami and their 3 children.

