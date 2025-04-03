Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan are gearing up to keep the people on their toes with their upcoming epic drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. The film’s official trailer has finally been unveiled, giving a good glimpse of the characters and what to expect. The fans were also pumped after watching the spectacular trailer and did not waste any time sharing their thoughts about it on social media. Keep scrolling for more.

It has already been revealed that the movie is based on the life and works of renowned lawyer and freedom fighter Sir Chettur Sankaran Nair and is set against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay plays the role of Nair while Madhavan’s character fights the case against him. Ananya Panday also appears in the film in an important role.

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh’s much-awaited trailer was released on Thursday. It is three minutes and three seconds long and filled with powerful dialogues and visuals. R Madhavan and Akshay Kumar clashing in the courtroom in this trailer has intrigued the fans, as this powerhouse of talent will fight to steal every scene when the movie is released. Ananya Panday is like a breath of fresh air in between the embroiling drama, but she is no damsel in distress. Her active presence is visible in the trailer, too.

Panday’s performance also looks promising despite sharing the screen with such senior actors. The music and cinematography are top-notch, and nothing has escaped the eagle-eyed netizens. They are all in awe of this impactful trailer.

Here’s how netizens felt about Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh trailer:

One user wrote on X, “It’s definitely going to hit hard and become a path-breaking comeback for Akshay!”

Followed by one fan saying, “Good trailer cut. Will be watching in theatre. Akki in top form.”

Another netizen stated, “The craziest Trailer I have ever seen in cinema history #KesariChapter2 This one will run like tsunami at box office.”

“The Kesari Chapter 2 trailer delivers a powerful and emotional punch, setting the stage for a gripping historical drama. Akshay’s intense dialogue and strong screen presence promise a hard-hitting narrative. With compelling visuals and stirring background music,” reviewed one user.

Another said, “Eagerly waiting for this masterpiece, 15 more days to go.”

One wrote, “Too good, incredible.”

“Blockbuster trailer,” said one fan.

One person said, “What a powerful blend of emotions, patriotism, and strong courtroom drama. I guess the film should comfortably target 15 cr day 1 after this trailer.”

And, “Amazing. Eagerly waiting for the movie.”

Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday starrer Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh, produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, will be released in theatres on April 18.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was Rumored To Be A Victim Of Abuse While Dating Salman Khan: “I Fell Off The Stairs, How Long To Endure?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News