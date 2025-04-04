Diljit Dosanjh has won hearts as Amar Singh Chamkila, but did you know he wasn’t the only actor in the running for the role? Actor Paramvir Singh Cheema was among the four finalists considered for the lead in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial.

In a recent interview, Cheema revealed that casting director Mukesh Chhabra had asked him to block his dates as he was one of the top contenders. The actor had successfully cleared three rounds of auditions and was being seriously considered. However, around the same time, he received another offer that made him reconsider his decision.

During the exclusive conversation with SCREEN (Via Pinkvilla), Paramvir said, “I auditioned for the main character in Chamkila. I cleared the first three rounds. Just before the final round, Mukesh Chhabra called us four people and said, ‘One of you is going to be Amar Singh Chamkila, if not y’all then there is another actor in consideration. So one of you must be playing the lead role.”

Why Did He Choose ‘Chamak’ Over Chamkila?

While waiting for a final decision on Amar Singh Chamkila, director Rohit Jugraj approached Cheema for the lead role in SonyLIV’s web series Chamak.

Interestingly, Jugraj was so confident about Cheema’s talent that he offered him the role without an audition.

The actor shared, “It was Sony LIV team who suggested my name to him after the success of Tabbar. When I spoke to Rohit sir, he was so enthu… without taking any auditions, he said he will make Chamak with me in the lead. I chose Chamak over Chamkila.”

No Regrets Over Missing the Film

When Diljit Dosanjh was finalized as Chamkila, Cheema felt assured that he had made the right choice. He admitted, “Eventually, I realised, that Diljit Dosanjh was playing Amar Singh Chamkila, I was like, ‘Thank God, I took the right decision by opting out of the film.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Meanwhile, Chamak: The Conclusion is set to release on SonyLIV on April 4, 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was Rumored To Be A Victim Of Abuse While Dating Salman Khan: “I Fell Off The Stairs, How Long To Endure?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News