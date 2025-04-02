During an appearance on RJ Stutee’s talk show Aur Batao while promoting their film Total Dhamaal, Ajay confessed he was awe-struck by his co-star Madhuri Dixit. The Raid 2 actor shared an interesting anecdote from the sets of romantic drama film Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke. He shared that he was having a drink and was smoking with a few other team members. Soon, Madhuri also came and joined them. She was looking beautiful, and he accidentally burned himself by putting the cigarette on his chin.

Ajay Devgn stated, “Mere yahan na ek nishaan hai. Abhi bhi hai. Toh main baat kara raha tha aur inko dekh raha tha aur maine galti se woh cigarette ulti laga li. Aur woh mark abhi bhi hai. I got burned. There is a scar, a mark, which is there. Toh yeh inka scar hai.” To this, Madhuri Dixit humorously said, “Meri yaad leke ghum rahe hai.”

On the personal front, both stars are happily married. Madhuri Dixit got married to Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene in October 1999 and are proud parents to Arin Nene and Ryan Nene. Ajay Devgn tied the knot with actress Kajol in the same year and is the proud father to Nysa Devgn and Yug Devgn.

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie Raid 2, which is set to release on May 1, 2025. Ajay also has the sequels of De De Pyaar De 2 and Son of Sardar 2 in the pipeline for 2025.

Here’s wishing a very happy birthday to Ajay Devgn. May he continue to deliver best performances on-screen!

