It was yet another good weekend for Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi), as 9.75 crores more came in. This is the fourth week in the running for the film, and even though Bad Newz has opened well and collected over 30 crores in its opening weekend, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) has managed to keep its stand and fetch good footfalls.

On Friday, the film was expected to be impacted. However, the recovery was really quick as on Saturday, the collections almost doubled up. This was the turning point for the film since such a jump is possible in the face of weaker competition, but when there is another new release playing, which is doing well, too, a rise in collections to this degree is not always possible. However, that did happen here, something which has been seen in the last three weekends as well when the Saturday jump has been quite impressive.

No wonder Sunday saw a further rise in numbers, which resulted in the overall weekend being rather bountiful. The overall collections of Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) now stand at 277.40 crores. That’s another significant milestone for the film, which is already the highest-grosser of 2024. The film will now comfortably go past the 280 crores in a couple of days and then aim to add more in weeks to follow despite new competition arriving every week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office: Prabhas Beats Shah Rukh Khan’s 1400 Crores+ To Become 2nd Highest-Grossing Indian Actor Post-COVID, Deepika Padukone Is Ruling At The Top!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News