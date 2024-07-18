If you are a fan of Telugu cinema then here is a curated list of the top seven best Telugu movies currently available on Netflix.

1. Kushi

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rohini Molleti, Vennela Kishore, Saranya Pradeep, Jayaram

Rating: 5.4/10 (IMDb)

Runtime: 2h 45m

Director: Shiva Nirvana

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Kushi stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a story about two families with opposing views on religion. Lenin Sathya’s son and Chadarangam Srinivasa Rao’s daughter fall in love unaware of each other’s family backgrounds. The movie consists of both family drama and romance though its lengthy runtime. However its uneven screenplay holds it back from being exceptional.

2. Guntur Kaaram

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Shamna Kasim, Brahmanandam

Rating: 5.4/10 (IMDb)

Runtime: 2h 39m

Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Genre: Action/Drama

Guntur Kaaram is an action drama featuring Mahesh Babu in a mass role. The story revolves around a son who returns to his mother after being estranged due to his grandfather’s influence and who is now a state minister. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, this film deals with emotional family relationships. The cast includes Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishnan.

3. Tillu Square

Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Siddu Jonnalagadda, Neha Shetty, Priyanka Jawalkar, Muralidhar Goud, Prince Cecil

Rating: 6.7/10 (IMDb)

Runtime: 2h 3m

Director: Mallik Ram

Genre: Comedy/Crime/Romance

Tillu Square is a sequel to the 2022 film DJ Tillu. This crime comedy follows DJ Tillu, played by Siddhu Jonnalagadda as he deals with being deceived in love once again. Anupama Parameswaran, Muralidhar Goud and Murali Sharma also star in this film in key roles. Co-written by Siddhu and director Mallik Ram the film promises romance and humor.

4. Gangs of Godavari

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Anjali, Neha Shetty, Hyper Aadi, Nassar, Goparaju Ramana, Vinoth Kishan

Rating: 5/10 (IMDb)

Runtime: 2h 45m

Director: Krishna Chaitanya

Genre: Action/Adventure

Directed by Krishna Chaitanya, Gangs of Godavari is an action-thriller starring Vishwak Sen. The movie is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas follows Lankala Rathna and his gang navigating a turbulent political situation in a village near Godavari. It’s a gripping tale of power and loyalty.

5. Bhaje Vaayu Vegam

Cast: Iswarya Menon, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Rahul Tyson, Tanikella Bharani, Krishna Chaitanya, Sharath Lohitashwa, Keshav Deepak

Rating: 6.1/10 (IMDb)

Runtime: 2h 16m

Director: Prashanth Reddy

Genre: Adventure

Bhaje Vaayu Vegam centers on two brothers, Venkat and Raju whose father is a struggling farmer. Venkat dreams of becoming a cricketer while Raju seeks a stable software job. However their plans go awry when Venkat loses their savings in a betting scam. This leads them to steal a car from a mafia don. The film follows their attempts to evade police and criminals.

6. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Cast: Naveen Polishetty, Anushka Shetty, Sonia Deepti, Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, Abhinav Gomatam, Nassar

Rating: 7/10 (IMDb)

Runtime: 2h 27m

Director: Mahesh Babu P.

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty is a delightful romantic comedy. The film revolves around Miss Shetty who is a feminist living in London and wants to be single forever and Mr. Polishetty from Hyderabad who wants to be in a committed relationship. Despite appearing to be in two different stages of life, the two seem to connect somehow. The film received praise for its engaging story, screenplay and the chemistry between the leads. Written and directed by Mahesh Babu P, it was produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under UV Creations.

7. Hi Nanna

Cast: Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Baby Kiara, Jayaram, Nassar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Angad Bedi

Rating: 8.2/10 (IMDb)

Runtime: 2h 35m

Director: Shouryuv

Genre: Romance/Drama

Hi Nanna is a touching family drama focusing on the bond between a father and his daughter. Nani delivers an outstanding performance in the film while Mrunal Thakur also does justice to her part. The film is a must-watch for those looking for a heartfelt story and strong performances that makes it a standout in the Telugu offerings on Netflix.

Must Read: Did Allu Arjun And Pushpa 2 Director Sukumar Have A Clash? Shocking Claims Hint All Is Not Well With Pushpa 2: The Rule

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News