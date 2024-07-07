Fahadh Faasil has come a long way in his acting career. Initially, he started his career with content-driven roles and was perceived as a character artist in the Malayalam film industry. Lately, he is picking up roles that are not just meaty but also commercially viable. One could observe it clearly through his recent films, and Aavesham is the latest example of it. Keep reading to know more!

Fahadh has proved his mettle as an actor time and again, but he needed some big commercial successes to prove his box office worth. Yes, he has biggies like Pushpa and Vikram to his credit, but these films feature him more in a supporting role. The wait was ended when his Aavesham hit theatres and conquered the worldwide box office.

Riding high on positive word-of-mouth, Aavesham performed brilliantly in India as well as in overseas, and exceeded all expectations. In the long theatrical run, it ended up earning 156.48 crores gross at the worldwide box office. In India, it earned 85.16 crores net. Amid such a success, movie enthusiasts kept asking how much did Fahadh Faasil earn as his salary. Now, here’s an answer that might clear some doubts.

Even though the figure is not confirmed, it is learned through rumors that Fahadh Faasil earned 2 crores as his salary for Aavesham. Usually, Fahadh charges a much larger amount, but to keep the budget tight, he took a smaller amount for this film. For those who don’t know, he reportedly charged 4 crores for Vikram (2022), which is a 50% higher sum.

Interestingly, Aavesham is Fahadh’s home production, as his wife, Nazriya Nazim, was on board as a co-producer. The film is co-produced under the banner of Fahadh Faasil and Friends. So, it is learned that the actor got a big chunk of revenue through profit-sharing in the box office business and non-theatrical deals of the film.

