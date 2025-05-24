Bridgerton has been one of the most popular shows of this decade since it first premiered in December 2020. With three seasons and one spin-off, its popularity is only growing. The period drama has many characters and families, offering fans a variety of unique characters and bonds.

The show is an adaptation of Julia Quinn’s book series, but it has found its own popularity and set of fans. They want more of the world and its characters, and here are some of the most wanted spinoffs from the universe of Bridgerton as viewers wait for season 4, which is set for 2026.

Bridgerton: 3 Spinoff Ideas To Expand Netflix Regency Series

Bridgerton already has one spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. It was released in May 2024 and was also well-received, with fans asking for another season. For the uninitiated, the spin-off is a prequel to Bridgerton and is about Queen Charlotte’s love story with Prince George.

Kate & Anthony

Kathani “Kate” Sharma and Anthony Bruiderton were the leads of season two, but even three years after their edition, fans want more of the roles and their lives. Simone Ashley plays Kate, while Jonathan Bailey plays Anthony. The two are the Viscount and Viscountess of the Bridgertons.

At the end of season 3, the two were expecting their first child and left for India, Kate’s birthplace. Many viewers have pointed out how they would love to watch a spin-off of the two of them on their adventures in the beautiful and diverse land of India, where every state has a different culture.

Violet Prequel

Then there’s Violet Bridgerton, the Dowager Viscountess and the matriarch of the Bridgerton family. She fell in love and married Edward Brigerton all those years ago, which resulted in the Bridgerton family, which consists of eight children, all with unique and interesting personalities.

This spin-off isn’t a far-fetched dream since Shonda Rhimes, the producer of the franchise, has hinted at being interested by Violet’s story and her life prior to the happenings of the Bridgerton series. So, fingers crossed?

Featherington Family

Up next, there’s the rambunctious Featherington family. Be it Portia and her ambition, Prudence and Philipa’s unique personalities, or Penelope’s work as Lady Whistledown, the family has been a massive part of the Bridgerton series, sometimes even at the cost of the season’s main storylines.

But many would love to witness the family’s banter and comedy, particularly son-in-laws Albion Finch and Harry Dankworth, in a separate spin-off instead of taking screen space in a Bridgerton season.

There are also a few other underdeveloped storylines that can result in spin-offs in the future. Francesca and John’s trip to Scotland with Eloise, Theo, and Eloise’s romance away from the Ton or a prequel for Lady Danbury.

