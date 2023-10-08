Iyaan Paatta Review
Iyaan Paatta Review Out! (Picture Credit: Instagram)

Iyaan Paatta Review: Star Rating:

Star Cast: Justin Jolly, Akbar, and Naveena VM.

Director: Fabin Thomas.

Language: Malayalam.

Available on: In Festival Circuit.

Runtime: 25 Minutes.

A man named Kalp meets a stranger named Aadi in middle of a road in the dark night. The two realize they are both homosexual, and an instant connection is formed as they fall for each other. In a few more meetings, the bond strengthens, but the societal pressure makes Kalp succumb to it, and he goes back into the closet.

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out