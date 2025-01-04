Yesterday, Kalki 2898 AD witnessed its big release in Japan. It surprised everyone with its performance on day 1, and the magnum opus exceeded expectations in terms of footfalls at the box office. It performed much better than Prabhas’ last release, Salaar, which had a much higher buzz at the time of its theatrical release in the country. With this film, the superstar flexes his complete dominance over the top 10 opening-day footfalls in Japan.

Baahubali 2 has been a complete game-changer for Prabhas. Not just in India, but the actor earned massive popularity all over the globe, and he has made enough efforts to keep his stardom intact over the years. Without wasting much time, the actor has come up with big films, one after another. As a result, today, he’s one of the biggest crowd-pullers in the history of Indian cinema.

In Japan, Prabhas has established himself as a strong force in the last seven years, and his Kalki 2898 AD has kept the momentum going. It is learned that the magnum opus, helmed by Nag Ashwin, has taken a fantastic start at the box office by registering 3.7K footfalls on day 1. With this, the film has registered the third biggest opening among Indian films in terms of footfalls.

Kalki 2898 AD surpassed films Pathaan (2.22K), Salaar (2.20K), and Jawan (1.96K). Interestingly, all the top three spots belong to Prabhas, with RRR (8.23K) and Saaho (6.51K) ruling the first two spots, as per trade analyst Nishit Shaw.

Top 10 opening day footfalls of Indian films in Japan:

RRR – 8.23K Saaho – 6.51K Kalki 2898 AD – 3.7K Pathaan – 2.22K Salaar – 2.20K Jawan – 1.96K Rangasthalam – 1.61K Baahubali 2 – 1.38K Tiger 3 – 1.30K Dangal – 1.26K

Kalki 2898 AD was originally released on June 27, 2024. It also features Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and others in key roles.

