Tiger Shroff Thanks Mentor Sajid Nadiadwala As He Receives Entertainer Of The Year Award!

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2 is undoubtedly one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The action entertainer garnered immense praises from all quarters hailing Tiger Shroff for his impeccable action and power packed performance.

Tiger Shroff who has made his Bollywood debut with filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti has time and again expressed his gratitude towards his mentor.

Sajid Nadiadwala not only launched Tiger Shroff but also gave the actor his biggest blockbuster in Bollywood. As Tiger Shroff won the Entertainer Of The Year Award recently, the actor took to stage to thank his mentor Sajid Nadiadwala yet again.

Receiving the honour, Tiger Shroff said, “I am very blessed that Baaghi 2 worked this year. This has been a very good year for me, I am very grateful, and I would like to thank Sajid sir and of course Ahmed sir, the director.”

Sajid Nadiadwala launched Tiger Shroff in Bollywood with Heropanti which turned out to be a success at the box office. The second collaboration of the duo Baaghi established Tiger Shroff as an action hero setting new standards of action in Bollywood.

After the super-hit success of two films, Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff marked a hattrick as they came together for Baaghi 2.

On the work front, Sajid Nadiadwala is currently gearing up for his upcoming Housefull 4, Nitesh Tiwari directorial next and Baaghi 3.