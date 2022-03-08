Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of India and his marriage has always been a major topic of discussion on the internet. He has often mentioned on public platforms that he is not planning to get married any time soon but netizens seem to be adamant about pairing him with some actress or the other. Even after his Dabangg co-star, Sonakshi Sinha refuted rumours about her marriage with Salman, a bunch of new pictures have now emerged on social media.

For the unversed, Sonakshi made her Bollywood debut with the film Dabangg which featured Salman as the male lead. The movie was directed by Abhinav Kashyap and it also had two more sequels, both of which worked well at the box office. All three films revolved around the character of ASP Chulbul Pandey and his fight against the evil forces in a small village. These movies are liked not just for their mass appeal but also for their fun dialogues and impressive action sequences.

A few days back a picture of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in a wedding mandap went viral on social media and the speculations reached so far that Sonakshi had to refute them herself. She dropped a comment on the picture and made it clear that it was heavily edited with their face cutouts.

In the most recent turn of events, a new photograph has emerged on Instagram which shows Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in a wedding mandap. In this new pic, the two actors are seen dressed in ivory coloured stunning sherwani and lehenga respectively while greeting each other with folded hands.

However, the photograph, if you haven’t noticed yet, is clearly photoshopped as the picture is originally from another wedding and Salman-Sonakshi’s faces have only been edited into them. The wedding photo originally features actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, who had gotten married in January last year. Here’s a look!

