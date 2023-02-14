Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-led Pathaan is currently the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema. It is also the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Univerase!

The 2023 film, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country in it. Deepika is at her smouldering best in Pathaan, especially in the song Besharam Rang, which has become a global chartbuster!

Deepika Padukone has had several iconic chartbusters to her credit during her incredibly illustrious career but Besharam Rang definitely tops that list. She has been presented at her hottest best in Besharam Rang which fans and audiences have unanimously raved about!

Deepika Padukone says, “I have been very fortunate to be a part of some iconic songs and I think every time you are given this opportunity as a performer you want to feel confident, you want to look great, you want to give it your all. So, I have always wanted to work with her (Vaibhavi Merchant) and it finally happened and I was nervous because I’ve heard that she’s really strict but it actually turned out to be completely the opposite.”

Besharam Rang is the quintessential beach party song that has become a rage across the world. Deepika says shooting this Uber stylish song wasn’t an easy task.

Deepika Padukone says, “We had to shoot for five days if I’m not mistaken. It was not easy, the weather was really difficult but Vaibhavi kept the mood light. She made sure everyone was taken care of. Somewhere deep down inside you always hope that people standing around you will start dancing. It happened with both of our songs – they (Spanish dancers and crew) didn’t know the language but something about that emotion would connect like a celebration. It was so lovely to see that beyond a point movies, cinema, music they truly transcend borders. These songs in particular truly did that.”

