Veteran actress Madhubala was known for her phenomenal acting chops and her ethereal beauty. She ruled the 60s era like a queen and gave some evergreen films to the Bollywood industry. Apart from her blockbuster films, her chemistry with Dilip Kumar also remained a major highlight of her career. But do you know before Dilip, she was romantically involved with Prem Nath but they parted ways after the actress met Dilip?

Yesteryear actress Madhubala ruled hearts, she enjoyed a massive fan following. There was a time when all the filmmakers wanted to work with her. While she was rising in her career, her love life was in shambles. The actress was once madly in love with ‘Tragedy King’ Dilip Kumar but destiny had different plans for the duo. However, their relationship also received a lot of limelight as when the actress met Dilip she was already dating Prem Nath, and Dilip became the reason for their breakup. Scroll below to read the scoop.

According to a report by Republic World, in Dilip Kumar: Peerless Icon Inspiring Generations, a book based on the life of veteran actor documents how the gorgeous actress was in a relationship with Prem Nath before she met Dilip Kumar but their story turned upside down after their paths crossed. As per the biographical book of the tragedy king, Prem Nath, and Dilip Kumar were good friends and the duo worked together in the film Aan. During that time, Madhubala was seeing Prem Nath, however, after meeting Dilip Kumar, the duo instantly felt for each other.

As per the book, the relationship between Prem Nath and Madhubala ended once he got to know that Dilip was seriously involved with the actress and she had too reciprocated his feelings. In fact, the book also stated that the actress had started taking interest in Dilip Kumar while she was in a relationship with Prem Nath.

Dilip Kumar and Madhubala were in a serious relationship and wanted to marry each other. As per reports, he wanted Madhubala to stop working post-marriage. Madhubala’s father was against this decision as she was the sole breadwinner of the family. Later, the duo parted ways as destiny had different plans for them.

