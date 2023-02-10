Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared a video from a wedding celebration where he is seen dancing with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in a baraat.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay wrote: “I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the clip, Akshay Kumar, who is seen dressed in a cream kurta and white pyjamas, doing bhangra to dhol beats with Mohanlal, who looked dapper in a light blue sherwani, white pants and an ivory pagdi.

After the two danced, the groom and others in the party clapped for them. Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal gave each other a bear hug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in director Raj Mehta’s ‘Selfiee’ alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. He will also be seen in ‘OMG 2’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Performing Breathtaking Action Without Stuntman’s Help In The Latest Ad Breaks The Internet, Netizens React “He’s Now The Biggest Action Star”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News