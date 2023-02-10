Kareena Kapoor Khan is truly a stunner. Be it giving out perfect mommy vibes to even acing her fashion game like a boss, she never fails to impress. Recently, B-town’s Poo dropped a bundle of photos from an event and all we can say is – Good Looks! Good Looks & Good Looks!

Kareena who is quite popular for her casual – as well as glamorous avatar, recently shared a set of pictures in a purple ensemble and her fans can’t stop gushing over her bold and beautiful look. The actress is known for her sartorial fashion choices & her recent pictures are a proof that she is aging like a fine wine.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been ruling the industry for the past two decades and she has the bar really high for new-age actors. She is also a true blue fashionista who pulls off every look like a queen. She recently shared a set of pictures on her social media, where she paired a purple suit with a bralette and dished out major boss babe vibes. She opted for Kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lip colour along with a sleek bun to complete the look. Well, the pictures are breaking the internet & her fans just can’t stop reacting.

One of the users wrote, “Yaar kitni sundar hai nazar na lage.” “Stunningly beautiful.”

Another user wrote, “Boss Lady.” “Age is just a number.”

Another user was quite surprised and wrote, “Yaar yeh log buddhe kyon nhi hote hai.” “I want this confidence, this mood and this pantsuit.” “Stunner”, another comment read.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be soon working with Rhea Kapoor in the highly anticipated comedy titled The Crew. The film will also star Kriti Sanon and Tabu in pivotal roles.

Coming back to the look, the Heroine actress surely looked effortlessly glamorous in the pictures. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

