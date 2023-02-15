Love is truly blossoming in B’Town. We recently saw Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tie the knot after dating for almost 4 years. On the other hand, Natasa Stankovic renewed her vows with cricketer husband Hardik Panday on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Amidst it all, netizens had their eyes on Bhumi Pednekar ever since her kissing video with a mystery man went viral. Scroll below for details!

Bhumi has always kept her relationship under the wraps. But it was the cameras that caught her getting all lovey-dovey with a mystery man at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding reception. She was leaving the venue when her beau Yash Kataria escorted her to the car and landed a kiss on her lips.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yash Kataria is said to be a businessman and a builder by profession. He and Bhumi Pednekar is reportedly seeing each other for a while now but had managed to keep their relationship a secret. As per a report by Times Of India, the couple is quite serious about each other and we might be hearing the wedding bells soon!

The report further states that Yash Kataria and Bhumi Pednekar were constantly by each other’s side at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s bash. Either members from the industry who were at the party already knew about their romance or learnt about it there!

As most know, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacky Bhagnani were amongst others who attended the grand bash in Mumbai.

On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera. She has multiple projects in the pipeline including Afwaah, Bheed, The Lady Killer and others.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Aditya Chopra Slams Nepotism Debate Reflecting On His Own Brother Uday Chopra’s Failed Career: “Imagine A Company Like YRF… Couldn’t Make Him A Star”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News