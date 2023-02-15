Shehzada title track launch is the cutest thing you’ll see on the Internet today! Kartik Aaryan is definitely leaving no stone unturned to promote his massy entertainer slated to release on 17th February 2023, as the makers drop title track today which is indeed upbeat, peppy and will force you to groove along, the actor reaches capital to launch the lively number in the capital at iconic India Gate! Making it yet another signature Shehzada style launch as he doesn’t witness his young fans performing but also shakes leg with them!

Kartik shares an endearing clip from India Gate

Sounding full of life and the title track of Shehzada indeed lit up the ambience and got Delhites grooving to its beats! Music by ace composer Pritam that is blended beautifully with the mesmerizing voice of Sonu Nigam and Mayur Puri’s lyrics, the title track is indeed a foot-tapping number and lifts the excitement of the film a notch higher.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Shehzada is the biggest family entertainer of the year. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan, stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar, music by Pritam, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Kartik Aaryan. The film is set to release on 17th February 2023.

