Nayanthara has been in the film industry for almost two decades now and she’ll be completing 20 years in December this year. In her career, the actress has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, establishing herself as a ‘lady superstar’. Recently, she opened up about her casting couch experience and shared how she bravely faced it.
The 38-year-old beauty is one of the highest-paid Indian actresses and with her work over the years, she has built herself as a strong box office force. Popularly known as the ‘lady superstar of Indian cinema’, the actress shared some shocking details about her experience in the film industry as she was indulged in a media interaction recently.
Talking to the media, Nayanthara confessed she went through a casting couch experience as she was offered an important role in a film but was asked for a few ‘favours’ in exchange. As expected, the actress ‘boldly’ turned down the offer by showing faith in her own acting skills. No doubt, she has survived two decades despite cutthroat competition in the industry.
On the work front, Nayanthara will be making her Bollywood debut with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, she’ll be seen as a female lead in Khan’s Jawan, which also happens to be his first pan-Indian film releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi in an important role.
Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in the Tamil horror film ‘Connect’, which arrived on December 22, 2022. December 22, being the Winter Solstice, also happened to be the longest night of the year. When asked about the film releasing on the longest night of the year, she said, “It’s a coincidence, to be honest. But, to now think of this, it all makes sense to release a film that’s relevant to night and horror stories!!!”
Reportedly, the film was released without an interval in theatres.
