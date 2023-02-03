Nayanthara has been in the film industry for almost two decades now and she’ll be completing 20 years in December this year. In her career, the actress has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, establishing herself as a ‘lady superstar’. Recently, she opened up about her casting couch experience and shared how she bravely faced it.

The 38-year-old beauty is one of the highest-paid Indian actresses and with her work over the years, she has built herself as a strong box office force. Popularly known as the ‘lady superstar of Indian cinema’, the actress shared some shocking details about her experience in the film industry as she was indulged in a media interaction recently.

Talking to the media, Nayanthara confessed she went through a casting couch experience as she was offered an important role in a film but was asked for a few ‘favours’ in exchange. As expected, the actress ‘boldly’ turned down the offer by showing faith in her own acting skills. No doubt, she has survived two decades despite cutthroat competition in the industry.