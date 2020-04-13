From Rock On To The Sky Is Pink, 5 Farhan Akhtar Films That Will Make Your Quarantine Delightful

Farhan Akhtar is a talented actor who is known for playing wide range of characters on the silver screen with effortless ease.

The actor has blazing dedication and fiery passion towards acting which is truly admirable. He has always received appreciation from critics and the viewers alike. But it’s not just acting, he has rocked as a director as well. Read further to know about 5 Farhan Akhtar films which you can enjoy during quarantine.

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai was Farhan’s directorial debut which got him wide appreciation from all over. DCH won National Award in 2001 for Best Feature Film in Hindi and several other awards. The film is an ode to friendship and is a classic Bollywood must-watch.

Rock On !!

Rock On was Farhan’s debut in acting. This was the first time we got to see the actor on silver screens. The musical drama film gave us an insight on the workings of a rock band and practically made rock music in India more popular. The story is about four guys who form a rock band, but break up after they fail to make a success of it. They establish regular lives until they decide to reunite and take another shot at fulfilling their dreams. Farhan won much deserved National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a strong hit. The film touched heights that shattered the roof! The film won several awards including two awards at the 59th National Film Awards in the Best Audiography and Best Choreography categories. But most importantly the film taught us several things like how life is too short so we have to make most of each moment in the present or how we should dare to do things or die in fear. The film was a perfect salutation to friendship. Farhan left us awe-struck with his performance.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was Farhan’s first sports biopic. The film is a biopic of Indian Olympic medalist Milkha Singh. It won the actor several accolades and saw Farhan in a sportsmen avatar. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag did exceedingly well in the box office and was declared to be a mega hit. The film won several accolades and even received assuring reviews from the critics.

The Sky Is Pink

Released in 2019, TSIP is a heart-wrenching story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who died due to terminal illness in a small age. Farhan played the role of Aisha’s father in the film along with Priyanka Chopra who played her mother. While the story has high emotional quotient, it also inspires you to stay happy in every situation. Farhan’s performance also got him lot of appreciation and strengthened his position aming the good actors of Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Farhan will be next seen in upcoming film Toofan. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film features Farhan in the role of a boxer.

