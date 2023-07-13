Barbie actor Simu Liu, who is also set to star in the film as another version of Ken, spoke of how the stars developed their ‘Ken-ergy’ in order to foster bonding between the cast members.

The writer-director of the fantasy-comedy film Greta Gerwig gathered her actresses for a Barbie-themed sleepover while Liu, Ryan Gosling, John Cena and the other actors playing different versions of Ken were given different assignments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to People magazine, speaking to Eonline, Simu Liu opened up on his bonding with his Barbie co-stars and said: “Greta was very deliberate in what she wanted the Kens to do to bond, which was to gym together.”

“So, while the Barbies were having a nice, relaxing night, the Kens were just male aggression and testosterone, lifting things and flexing and all that. That was the chosen bonding ritual for the Kens,” he added.

Much like the rivalry of the Kens in the film, Barbie star Simu admitted that he could not beat Barbie’s male lead Gosling when it came to going to the gym.

“I could not beat this man to the gym,” Simu said, adding “No matter how early I went, he was always there. He always stayed later than me. So, I really saw discipline and I really saw the Ken-ergy.”

Talking about Barbie’s male lead, Simu Liu added with a grin: “Viewers will get to see the Ken-ergy, when they see Ryan’s torso. And the rest of him!”

For the unversed, Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken with other versions of the Doll making an appearance in the film which releases on July 21 and is ready to clash with Oppenheimer.

Must Read: “Tom Cruise Was A H*rny Guy… We’d Have S*x Whenever We Could… I Came Out Of A Bathroom & He Was…”: Ex-GF Diane Cox’s Steamy Revelations About The Mission Impossible Star

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News