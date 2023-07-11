BTS is one of the most popular boy bands in South Korea and is known for their accumulative handsomeness and their various vocal ranges. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, and their massive fanbase calls themselves ARMY. BTS’ Jimin is known for his emotive vocals, and his song ‘Like Crazy’ from his album ‘Face’ created quite a buzz and broke all records leading him to become the first Korean soloist to debut on the Hot 100 Billboard Chart.

However, Jimin receives so many accolades and appreciation for his career, yet he met with depressive thoughts that made him think twice about everything. Once in a vlog, he talked about it and shared how he dealt with it. Scroll ahead to read it further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An old 2018’s recorded video was released in 2019, where BTS member Jimin talked about his inner turmoil and how he fought with his own depressive thoughts. As reported by Koreaboo, in the video, Jimin questioned his life as an idol and asked whether those sacrifices which were made in the journey of becoming an idol were right or wrong and said, “It was like… we’d started to feel the things we’d lost in becoming singers, celebrities. I often thought, ‘Is this happiness?'”

In the same video, Jimin admitted that between 2017 and 2018, he was deep into sudden depression and that, to fight his inner demons, he had isolated himself in a small room. He shared, “I don’t know why I was being like that, but it was a period where I just suddenly became depressed.”

In the same year when the video was recorded, in 2018, BTS was honoured with the Album Of The Year Award at MAMA and delivered an emotional speech. While talking about the band, the eldest member of the group, Jin, mentioned that the band was thinking about disbandment. However, later the group decided to stay together and create more magic.

We love you, Jimin, stay strong always and may you always receive the light in the darkness.

Stick to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates!

Must Read: When Hugh Jackman Named Scarlett Johansson The Reason For His Feud With ‘Deadpool’ Ryan Reynolds: “I Used To Ream Him Because…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News