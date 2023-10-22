South Korean actress Bae Suzy is having the time of her life as her professional career is thriving. The actress is doing back-to-back K-dramas and does not have plans to stop anytime soon. With her variety of dramas, the actress is also not shying away from doing some raunchy scenes and steamy kisses with co-star Yang Se-jong in the drama Doona! has left netizens struggling to catch their breath. As the kiss has gone viral, here’s how netizens are reacting to it.

Suzy, whose real name is Bae Su-ji, started off in the world of showbiz with the band Miss A in 2010. Alongside her musical career, she also focused on acting and debuted with the TV series Dream High. Since then, she has starred in various shows and proved her acting mettle.

The last two shows in which Bae Suzy played the lead role were Start-Up and Anna. Her latest one, Doona!, has left viewers divided. While some liked the plot of the romance drama, others did not find it as amusing as they had anticipated. Many criticized the modernized treatment of complex relationships in the Netflix K-drama. Despite the conflicted reviews, the show’s one kissing scene has taken the internet by storm.

In the nine-episode drama, there are several kisses, but the ones in episodes 4 and 6 are being widely talked about. Several netizens on Twitter have shared the steamy kissing scene between Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong and praised the two for their chemistry.

A Twitter user wrote, “I’ve watched a lot of kissing scenes, and hands down to this one because I indeed held my breath and felt the atmosphere become warm, and I am stating this not because I love Suzy but because of how these two delivered the love, need, and passion 100%!!!!”

A second one penned, “Don’t you just love the way they hug between kisses? The stares, the pauses, and the fact that they’re not rushing? So romantic,” while another commented, “The kiss on the shoulder is sooo smooth and sweet.”

One also wrote, “Finally a good kiss scene.”

For the unversed, Doona! revolves around an attractive idol, Lee Doo-na, who has taken an early retirement. As a student moves into the same shared house as her, he becomes interested in her mysterious life, and romance brews between the two. The show arrived on Netflix on October 20.

