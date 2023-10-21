Korean actors often turn our knight in shining armor, rescuing us from the monotony of our daily lives, turning on their enigmatic charm. And to put this larger-than-life front, they charge a hefty amount. The recent years saw Korean dramas booming like never before – especially in 2020, Hallyuwood achieved a new high, breaking all the streaming records on Netflix. From Lee Min Ho featuring in The King: Eternal Monarch to Hyun Bin headlining Crash Landing On You, many top leads made a comeback in 2020. But what if we told you, not Hyun Bin or Lee Min Ho, but THIS actor was the highest-paid Hallyu star in 2020? Scroll through to know.

Korean dramas have been drawing global attention for over a decade now! But the Hallyuwave peaked during the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. When the entire world was limited to the boundaries of the four walls, abiding by stay-at-home orders, many sought comfort in K-dramas, and for all right reasons! In 2021, Netflix also outdid itself, bringing some of the best K-drama originals that viewers could not help but get addicted to, insinuating a global K-frenzy that we do not see dying anytime soon.

Some of the top K-dramas that Netflix came through in 2020 include Start-up (Nam Joo Hyuk), Sweet Home (Song Kang), It’s Okay To Be Not Okay (Kim Soo Hyun), Crash Landing On You (Hyun Bin), and The King: Eternal Monarch (Lee Min Ho). Now, can you guess among Nam Joo Hyuk, Song Kang, Kim Soo Hyun, Hyun Bin, and Lee Min Ho, who took home the biggest paycheck?

Many would assume either Hyun Bin or Lee Min Ho to be the top-paid Hallyu actor, given their global fame, but it was Kim Soo Hyun – who was the highest-paid K-drama star in 2020.

According to Tatler, Kim Soo Hyun, prominently known as the king of advertisement in Korea, took home an impressive $240,000-per-episode pay cheque from his critically acclaimed drama, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, also featuring Seo Yea Ji. Hyun Bin, one of the Hallyu superstars, was paid $113,000 per episode for his smash-hit drama, Crash Landing On You, in which he co-starred with his wife Son Ye Jin. The charming ‘Heir’ Lee Min Ho’s remuneration for his fantasy romance drama ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ stood at $84,000 per episode.

For the unversed, Kim Soo Hyun enjoys a dedicated fan following in Korea, which seems to have transcended across the globe after his impactful role in It’s Okay To Not Be Okay. Some of his other notable projects include My Love from the Star, Dream High, and The Producers, among others. Up next, the actor will headline Queen of Tears.

For more such Hallyuwood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

