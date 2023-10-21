The South Korean boy band BTS’ members are always in the headlines for one or the other reason. Their massive popularity across the world is the major reason behind it. While the seven members always stay connected with their fans via live streams and social media platforms, they make sure to stay hush-hush about their private lives. Despite that, all the members are always surrounded by romance rumors with some silly evidences. As the latest one was Jimin, who was linked to actress Song Da Eun, the latter has slammed them and asked netizens to stop the rumors immediately.

Jimin is among the most popular K-pop stars. He debuted with the band in 2013 and, in the past decade has made millions fall in love with his talent. While he is rather shy compared to his other bandmates, he makes sure to stay connected with the ARMYs.

For several months now, BTS’ Jimin has been linked to the South Korean actress Song Da Eun. Da Eun is known for the reality show Heart Signal 2. Many netizens claimed that the two celebs were dating and provided similar pieces of jewelry, painting and rugs that the two owned as evidence. Many also claimed that the two stars attended the same events and shared stories on Instagram at the same time.

Amid the claims, Song Da Eun recently broke her silence and slammed all dating rumors with Jimin. She naked netizens to stop making her scared with the rumors. As per Koreaboo, taking to her IG story, Sa Eun wrote, “Please ask other people instead of me about things I’m not related to. I’m not insane. I know how scary fandoms are. Stop trying to make me scared by doing all these things that you could be sued for.”

She further addressed the evidence that netizens presented to support their claims that she is dating the Butter singer and wrote, “Now and before, I’ve been gathering materials from Instagram YouTube, etc. There are quite a few who are asking about the photos I’ve uploaded before. I thought that even if I uploaded a photo today, they would claim that I uploaded it [at a different time] in the past. Since they don’t know how I spend my day, I don’t reply to such comments.”

The actress also received backlash as many claimed she was posting stories at the same time as Jimin to spark rumors.

BTS also has RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook and V, apart from Jimin. The seven members are currently on a hiatus at the moment as they are set to complete their mandatory military service. Earlier, BTS’ V faced romance rumors with BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

