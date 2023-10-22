Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun, known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, recently found himself mired in a controversy after it was reported that he was illegally consuming marijuana. The actor is currently under investigation for the same. Amid the drug scandal, his upcoming projects, like the K-drama No Way Out and the K-movie The Land of Happiness, have been put on a halt, and given the history of actors who found themselves involved in such controversies, it could also mean makers shelving the projects. But where do his co-stars, especially Yoo Jae Myung – who features in No Way Out and The Land Of Happiness, stand?

Lee Sun Kyun, who garnered critical acclaim with his smash-hit drama My Mister, also starring IU, recently released a statement addressing drug-related accusations via his agency HODU&U Entertainment. “Lee Sun Gyun (Lee Sun Kyun) has filed a complaint with the law enforcement agency against individual A, who is connected to the incident, for continuous blackmail and threats. Future updates on this matter will be communicated through our legal representative. We ask for your understanding,” an excerpt from the statement read.

Lee is the second Korean star this year to court drug-related controversy. A few months ago, Yoo Ah In, known for his role in Chicago Typewriter, was also charged by Seoul Central District Court with consuming some illegal drugs, and was replaced in the upcoming drama, Hellbound 2. Yoo had admitted to the recreational use of marijuana and sleep medications Propofol, Ketamine, and Zolpidem.

Now, amid the highly-publicized drug scandal, Lee Sun Kyun’s faith hangs in balance for obvious reasons. However, it seems like the scandal could also affect his co-star Yoo Jae Myung, who is known for playing an antagonist in Park Seo Joon starrer Itaewon Class.

Yoo Jae Myung stars alongside Lee Sun Kyun in his upcoming projects – No Way Out and The Land Of Happiness. So far, only three episodes of the upcoming drama No Way Out have been filmed, and considering the challenges faced with revamping the project, it could also mean canceling the show altogether, as per Koreaboo. The same goes for The Land Of Happiness; as the shooting is yet to start, makers could decide to shelve the project or go for a different cast entirely. This could also lead to Yoo losing both projects along with Lee Sun Kyun.

While an update awaits on Lee Sun Kyun’s upcoming projects, there’s still hope for Yoo Jae Myung’s fans, with makers just willing to replace the actor involved in the drug scandal.

Yoo Jae Myung is also known for his roles in Reply 1988, Stranger, and Prison Playbook.

For more Hallyuwood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Subtly Strikes Back With Sizzling Tiny Bikini Pics After Receiving Massive Backlash Over Her Crazy Horse Performance, We Bet Even Haters Are Drooling Over Those Curves RN!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News