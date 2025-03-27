Kim Soo-Hyun is currently embroiled in massive controversy following Kim Sae-Ron’s tragic death just at the age of 25. From p*dophile allegations to claims that he indirectly caused the late actress to take her own life, once the highest-paid Korean actor, the Queen of Tears star, continues to face public outrage. His career is doomed at this point, with so many major brands terminating contracts. A new claim has surfaced amid the chaos, further endangering his image and reputation.

According to Koreaboo, a Korean media outlet, Vegan News published an exclusive article bringing fresh allegations against Kim Soo-Hyun. They claimed the actor was dating multiple famous girl group members while in a committed relationship with Kim Sae-Ron. The article credited a B as the source for these cheating accusations, who have been identified as an alleged close friend of the late actress.

Per the article, he was well-acquainted with Kim Sae-Ron when she was alive and even carried her casket after her death. His statement was recorded during a conversation between him, a forensic expert, and YouTuber Lee Jin Ho. B claimed that, at one point, Kim Sae-Ron grew to have deep resentment towards Kim Soo-Hyun but maintained the relationship because the actor had promised her marriage.

“She held a lot of resentment toward Kim Soo-Hyun. Think about it. He played her when she was a child. Do you know what Sae-Ron always said? She said it was such a struggle keeping her place for six years. As the queen, per se… because he kept bringing in concubines,” said the source.

The forensic expert who also gave a statement alleged that the girl group members were “his concubines.” He also provided their names, but they were redacted from the article. It is said that the female idols are from top-tier rival groups, and one of them was previously linked to Kim Soo-Hyun many times.

kim soohyun dated other girls while he’s in a relationship with saeron and you say he’s innocent? that alone is so disgusting. did he really think that he’s good looking? it’s time to stop being delusional. — riri (@romcomdayaris) March 27, 2025

so KimSooHyun not only he dated her when she’s minor but also cheated on her with many women, force her to pay 700 million won and even engaged in behavior comparable to the Nth room crimes during relationship🤢🤢🤢 this ped0 is truly worst of the worst💀 — 💫 (@kdramasfangirl) March 27, 2025

The former highest-paid Korean actor’s fallout has been one of the biggest news in the Korean entertainment world this year. The controversy emerged when Kim Sae-Ron’s aunt alleged that Kim Soo-Hyun began dating her when she was just a minor. However, his agency, GOLD MEDALIST, refuted this claim, stating that he was in a relationship with her from 2019 to 2021, and during the whole time, the late actress was already an adult. The situation was fueled further by claims that he reportedly coerced her into repayment of 700 million KRW, which his agency paid as damages during her DUI controversy.

GOLD MEDALIST has now proceeded with legal action against the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute, which played a major role in unfolding this controversy. The agency is also taking action against the bereaved family, claiming that they have been actively spreading misinformation about the actor to damage his reputation. Kim Sae-Ron’s fans are confused over whom to believe amid many rumors and allegations. Hopefully, the truth will come to light soon.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: From Comedian Yoo Jae-Suk Donating 50 Billion KRW To Lee Chan-Won’s 100 Billion KRW: Celebs Who Are Helping The People In Need Amid The South Korea Wildfire

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News