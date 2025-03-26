A deadly fire has broken out in South Korea, leading to severe destruction in the country. So far, it has already engulfed over 36,300 acres of land, with the death toll rising to more than 18 as of the latest reports on Wednesday. The wildfire started over the weekend, and it is still only growing, forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes. It has not only caused damage to the residential area but has also affected the ancient temples.

Over 3,700 fire fighters, along with 76 helicopters and 530 vehicles, have come to the spot to take control of the situation. Areas including Uiseong and Andong have been able to contain 70% so far. Many celebrities have come forward to show their support through generous donations to the people in need in these tough times. Here are the Korean celebs from Yoo Jae-Suk, Lee Chan-Won, and others who have stepped up.

As per reports, singer Lee Chan-Won has donated 100 billion KRW to help the victims of the Yeongnam region, who have faced the most of the wrath because the area was particularly hit by the wildfire. His agency declared that, as he comes from Ulsan (a place which has also been affected), he felt a strong connection with the people and expressed his concerns and hope for a speedy recovery from the disaster.

On the other hand, comedian Lee Jae-Suk also came forward to help the victims and made a donation of 50 billion KRW. He is known for his philanthropic nature, and his contribution was to help ease the burden of the residents who faced the disastrous wildfire. He wished for people whoever has been suffering from this situation to return to their normal lives as soon as possible, and for that he expressed his desire to offer some more relief to the victims.

South Korean actor Im Si-Wan has donated an amount of money to the relief campaign of this disaster. He contributed 30 billion KRW and hoped that he would come to the aid of those who are suffering from this hardship. His contribution is an act of kindness towards the community as they recover from the wildfire.

WINNER’s Kim Jin-Woo also made a donation of 10 million KRW for the victims of the South Korean wildfire. And, last but not least, broadcaster Lee Seung-Yoon has also contributed 10 million KRW in the aim of supporting the people who are recovering from the aftermath of the wildfires.

Many other celebs have also expressed their distress regarding the current situation and extended their support to the victims. We hope this ends soon so that everyone can return to their lives safely.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Life Gives You Tangerines’ Production Team Shuts Down All The Speculations Regarding IU’s Alleged 500 Million Won Per Episode Salary

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News