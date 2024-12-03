Before Twilight turned him into a global heartthrob, Robert Pattinson was a bit of a teenage entrepreneur—with an emphasis on troublemakers. On The Howard Stern Show, Pattinson dropped a hilariously chaotic bombshell: he got kicked out of his fancy private school in England for stealing porn magazines and flipping them for cash. Yup, our bro Edward Cullen had a side hustle.

He confessed, “I used to go in and take one or two and then put them in my bag. I was in my school uniform when I was doing it, and it was risky. ”He added, “At the end, I got so cocky that I would take the entire rack.” The business was booming until it wasn’t.

It turns out that teenage Pattinson wasn’t exactly subtle. Decked out in his school uniform, he’d hit a local store, grab a few mags, and casually shove them into his bag. At first, it was a sneaky operation—just one or two at a time. But then, he got bold.

Bold moves don’t always pay off, though. One day, the shop owner finally caught on. “I remember him shouting, like, ‘Hey!’” Pattinson said. While his friends bolted, he tried to act cool. Bad idea. He added, “This guy is pulling out all these porno magazines — and it was when porn used to have, like, VHS tapes in the plastic sheet with it — and he’s pulling all these things out, and I was sitting there humiliated with all the old people looking at me disgusted.” These weren’t just flimsy mags—they came with VHS tapes in plastic sleeves, making it a next-level embarrassing scene.

The owner gave him an ultimatum: call his parents or the cops. “I was like, ‘Please call my parents,’” Pattinson said, laughing at his teenage panic. He even tried to lie about his address, but he wasn’t exactly James Bond back then.

And the drama didn’t stop there. A few days later, the shop owner ratted him to the school, and the fallout was brutal. “Every one of my friends snitched on me across the board,” he said. With his secret magazine empire exposed, the school showed him the door.

Pattinson takes it all in stride. What could’ve been a career in underground sales turned into Hollywood stardom instead. From stealing racks of magazines to stealing scenes in The Batman, he’s come a long way. I guess it’s all part of the Pattinson charm—troublemaker, hustler, and star all rolled into one.

