When Robert Pattinson was announced as the next Batman, some of us hit the panic button. You could practically hear the collective gasp echo. But Pattinson? He saw it as an opportunity. “It’s much more fun when you’re an underdog. There’s no expectation of you,” he quipped, clearly reveling in the thrill of proving the naysayers wrong.

Flashback to mid-May—Pattinson was on a flight from L.A. to the Cannes Film Festival, buzzing about the premiere of his new flick, The Lighthouse. Meanwhile, whispers of his casting as Batman were causing chaos online, and he was refreshing his phone like a teenager scrolling through social media. “When that thing leaked, I was f—ing furious,” he said. You’d think the world was about to implode, and in his mind, it just might!

Pattinson transformed from a heartthrob to an indie star. “Big movies, generally the parts aren’t as interesting — at least the stuff coming my way,” he shared, revealing that he was more into roles that let him stretch his acting chops rather than chase the latest box office hits.

Even as he prepared to don the iconic cape and cowl, he reflected on his journey. He had grown up obsessed with Batman, donning the costume as a kid. “When I was a kid, it was my only outfit,” he laughed, although he wasn’t spilling the beans on his secret Batman adventures.

And the inevitable social media backlash? People launched petitions claiming that Pattinson would ruin their childhood dreams. But he was cool about it. “To be honest, it was less vitriolic than I was expecting,” he said with a smirk.

The truth was, Pattinson thrived on the unexpected. “I don’t know what I would be chasing,” he mused, hinting that Batman had always been on his radar, a dream he was now chasing uniquely. Ready or not, Gotham City—here he came!

