Margot Robbie is one of the most well-known stars in Hollywood at the moment. Last year, she and Ryan Gosling took the world by storm with the massive success of Barbie: The Movie. Besides that, Robbie is also known for roles such as Harley Quinn in the DCEU, Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, and more. However, it all began with the Wolf of Wall Street. It was in this movie that she began rising the ladder of superstardom.

Just 23 years old at the time of release, Robbie starred in the movie opposite the icon Leonardo DiCaprio, who played the role of Jordan Belfort. Their relationship’s ups and downs were quickly one of the highlights in an already stacked movie. Their on-screen chemistry was great. However, some behind-the-scenes footage adds to their story, including the one where Robbie is terrified after slapping DiCaprio.

Margot Robbie Thought She Would Go to Jail After Slapping DiCaprio at Auditions

In the auditions of the movie, Robbie’s Naomi Lapaglia was meant to kiss Leo’s Jordan Belfort. But instead of following the script, Robbie did the unthinkable: she slapped DiCaprio, not gently. “I thought, ‘I could kiss him now and tell all my friends about it,’ but then I thought, ‘No,’” Robbie recounted during a podcast with Talking Pictures. However, she regretted it just moments later. The set was silent for a few seconds, which Robbie felt to be an eternity.

“It was dead silent for what felt like an eternity, but it was probably three seconds.” However, to her relief, Leo and the director, Martin Scorcese, did not have a problem with it. “Leo and Marty were laughing so hard. They said, “That was great.” I was thinking, “I’m going to get arrested; I’m pretty sure that’s assault or battery. Not only will you never work again, actually you will go to jail for this, you idiot.” And also, why did you have to strike him? You should have done it lighter.”

Leo and Martin got what they wanted from Naomi Lapaglia, who was a nuanced character in herself. Nonetheless, she was cast in the role; the rest is history.

