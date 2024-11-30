Margot Robbie loved the Barbie script the minute she read it. “Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day,” she said, convinced Hollywood would never back a movie about Barbie. But, plot twist—it happened. And it did not just happen; it blew up. The movie she thought would never see the light of day became the talk of the town.

And Margot wasn’t the only one who doubted this whole Barbie thing. Greta Gerwig, the genius behind the lens, thought this could be a career killer. In an interview with Dua Lipa, Gerwig admitted it was terrifying. “It was exciting because it was terrifying,” she said. Who knew a Barbie movie would feel like walking the edge? But she leaned into that fear, and here we are with one of the most anticipated movies in years.

Now, flash forward to today, and Barbie isn’t just another movie about a doll. It’s got layers, folks. We’re talking about existential crises, perfect worlds falling apart, and a Ken who’s got more going on than anyone expected. The official line? “To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place… unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.” Yep, Ken’s dealing with some deep stuff, too.

And the cast? Chef’s kiss. Robbie’s joined by Ryan Gosling as Ken, plus a crew of stars like America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, and even Helen Mirren. With this all-star squad, Barbie is not your typical kid’s movie.

Directed by Gerwig and co-written with Noah Baumbach, Barbie is more than just about a toy. It’s a satirical, wild ride that tackles beauty standards, identity, and how perfection can sometimes be its mess. It’s the kind of movie you didn’t expect to see, but now you can’t stop talking about it.

Bottom line? Barbie is proof that the most unexpected ideas can blow up. Robbie and Gerwig might’ve been doubtful at first, but now Barbie is shaping up to be a massive hit—and it’s just getting started. Could it hit a billion? You bet.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Admitted She Was Drunk During Her Famous Kiss With Chris Pratt In Passengers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News